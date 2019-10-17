Exactly how to prepare for your first maternity leave

Exciting news, you’re pregnant. Or, perhaps someone else on your team is and you’d like to support them in this transition into parenthood. Whether you’re carrying the babe or someone on your team is, here’s some advice for how to navigate your first maternity leave from the office.

Have a solid communications plan—and start with your boss

As with any major job change, you’ll want to have a plan in place for how and when you’ll communicate your good news. As tempting as it can be to tell your best work buds on the team first, start with your manager. Together, you two can come up with a plan of action to share the news with the rest of your team as appropriate. He or she may have reason to ask you to speed up or slow down sharing with the team (for instance, another teammate on the team is also pregnant and you’re being asked to share the news together, or there have been a spate of departures on the team your manager would like your news to help counterbalance). Your manager can also help jog your memory on cross-functional teammates you might want to loop in.

Share it like the good news it is

Sharing you are pregnant can be a nerve-wracking thing. How will people take it? Will they be happy? Will I get dinged for this? Though it’s an intimate and sometimes scary thing to share, share it with your best foot forward knowing that what you say influences how people respond to you. Saying, “I’m pregnant, but don’t worry I am going to see all my work through” might seem reassuring, but it can actually plant a seed of doubt that you might not see all your work through. Instead, share with enthusiasm, and keep it professional and focused. For instance: “I wanted to share the good news with you that I’m expecting a baby. My partner and I are very excited. I’m looking forward to partnering with you on the best transition plan for the team.”

Choose the timing of your announcement

When you communicate your pregnancy is entirely up to you and specific to how you’re feeling, how early you start showing, and what your relationships at work are like. In my case, I shared the news with my manager at around 14 weeks, but other coworkers I know shared as early as six weeks. The difference? They had morning sickness, and I didn’t. They were also closer socially with their manager than I was with mine, and they started to show earlier.

If you are up for a promotion, you might wait until that has gone through before sharing the news if you can. Though it hasn’t happened to me personally, I’ve heard enough horror stories to know that sadly, revealing a pregnancy during or leading up to a performance review cycle can have negative effects on your review and promotion prospects. Assess the situation based on your workplace environment, individual manager, and history of promotions and positive reviews for those pregnant before you.

Don’t wait too long to share the news

The longer you wait, the more likely it is that you will lose control of your message. Hearing a coworker exclaim “I knew it!” might feel good to them, but as the pregnant person in question, it may not feel good to you to know that your peers, friends, or colleagues have been cranking away at the rumor mill about you.

Once you tell one person, move quickly to tell the rest

I had a plan all laid out. It started with my boss, then my peers, then my direct reports, and eventually to my cross-functional colleagues. At each stage, I asked that people keep the news mum until I had a chance to share the news more broadly. Most people honored that, but not everyone did. I still remember the horror of being in a 20-person meeting and having a colleague—someone I barely worked with—reveal that she knew I was pregnant and share that news with the entire room. Not only had I not planned to share the news with that group yet, but I certainly hadn’t planned to share it in that way. It was the worst I felt during the time leading up to maternity leave, and I had to do a lot of damage control after that to reassure my colleagues that I had indeed planned to tell them the news and did indeed have a coverage plan.