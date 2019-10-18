Got PTO to use before the end of the year? Take a weekend getaway to one of these gorgeous Airbnbs

It might feel like summer just ended, but Thanksgiving and the ensuing end-of-year holiday chaos will be upon us in just a few weeks. Before travel fares skyrocket, weather worsens and your budget takes a hit from buying gifts, take advantage of the temperate weather and get away. These Airbnb Plus rentals are perfect for a long weekend. Scroll through, get inspired, book a trip, and treat yourself to one last vacation this year.

HGTV Country Side Escapes Bungalow

Phoenicia, New York

Just a short drive outside of NYC, in the ever-cool Catskills, lies Phoenicia, New York. It’s the home of the last-meal-worthy Phoenicia Diner, and hiking in the nearby Catskill State Park and Slide Mountain Wilderness (where fall foliage colors—along with the steep trails—can bring a hiker to their knees). Book your visit at this adorable studio, which won an HGTV competition for countryside escapes. The bungalow has an outdoor shower, lots of natural light, is surrounded by mature forests, and is only a five minute walk to the center of town—where you will find bars, local shops, and a theater. $75 a night. Check availability.

The Pond House at Woodstock Historic Artist Estate

Woodstock, New York

The artist studio of social realist painter (and one of the The New York Times’ first cartoonists) Reginald Marsh’s family estate has a reputation for being an especially inspiring and quaint nook in the (infamous) town of Woodstock. The property features ball-shaped junipers, a pond that brackets the house, expansive lawns, and 100-year-old cone shaped cedar trees—and that’s just the outside. The renovated Pond House was featured in Icon Design Magazine Italy, and boasts three beds, 1.5 baths, and has genuine and human feel to the design—akin to the style of Marsh’s art (which is still on display in the New York City Public Library, Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House, and other federal buildings). $336 a night. Check availability.

Serene Charleston Cottage

Charleston, South Carolina

Koi ponds, water lilies, a heated saltwater pool, and a quaint French colonial design mark this cottage in the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood of Charleston. To do right by the neighborhood’s laid back attitude and historic chaps, walk along the Spring Street and Cannon Street corridor to find local boutiques, flower shops, bakeries, and restaurants where you can dine al fresco, even in November. Charleston’s sunny weather is a welcomed treat in the fall months, compared to other seaside port cities of the east coast. $189 a night. Check availability.

Gashes Fluss Haus

Asheville, North Carolina

The artsy, earthy reputation of Asheville, North Carolina is best enjoyed by those who can embrace it—starting with rustic lodging. Built with natural textures and maintaining a historic 100-plus year charm, this two-story tiny home that sleeps two is nested perfectly in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, right off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Downtown Asheville and the Biltmore are less than ten minutes away by car—if you end up wanting to leave these cozy cabin vibes for some urban exploration, that is. $120 a night. Check availability.

Beach House on Grand Traverse Bay

Elk Rapids, Michigan

There’s no bad time of year for enjoying 100 feet of private beach, which this sleek Traverse Bay rental has—along with a fire pit, perfectly appointed living spaces, and quaint all-white bedrooms with high-quality linens. Although the Great Lakes region does get chilly in the fall (with temps regularly in the 40s), the access to large swaths of lakeside forests (and their incredible fall foliage) is worth having to pack a puffy. The home sleeps up to six guests, and is the perfect jumping off point to enjoying a day on a kayak, dining or shopping in the quaint lakeside towns, and enjoying the natural beauty of the Traverse Bay. $228 a night. Check availability.

Yarrow 2311

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Located in Wilson, a small township between the town of Jackson Hole and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, this two bedroom condo is perfectly situated to give you access to everything all the wonderful things the area has to offer, including fly fishing on the Snake River, hiking in Grand Teton National Park, drinking wine and eating pizza at Calico, dancing at the world-famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, and spotting wildlife you won’t find anywhere else from the front yard. The condo (which is gorgeously decorated, btw) is operated by Outpost, a vacation home rental agency known for its ability to go above and beyond for guests. $149 a night. Check availability.