Got PTO to use before the end of the year? Take a weekend getaway to one of these gorgeous Airbnbs

It might feel like summer just ended, but Thanksgiving and the ensuing end-of-year holiday chaos will be upon us in just a few weeks. Before travel fares skyrocket, weather worsens and your budget takes a hit from buying gifts, take advantage of the temperate weather and get away. These Airbnb Plus rentals are perfect for a long weekend. Scroll through, get inspired, book a trip, and treat yourself to one last vacation this year.
HGTV Country Side Escapes Bungalow
Phoenicia, New York
Just a short drive outside of NYC, in the ever-cool Catskills, lies Phoenicia, New York. It’s the home of the last-meal-worthy Phoenicia Diner, and hiking in the nearby Catskill State Park and Slide Mountain Wilderness (where fall foliage colors—along with the steep trails—can bring a hiker to their knees). Book your visit at this adorable studio, which won an HGTV competition for countryside escapes. The bungalow has an outdoor shower, lots of natural light, is surrounded by mature forests, and is only a five minute walk to the center of town—where you will find bars, local shops, and a theater. $75 a night. Check availability.
The Pond House at Woodstock Historic Artist Estate
Woodstock, New York
The artist studio of social realist painter (and one of the The New York Times’ first cartoonists) Reginald Marsh’s family estate has a reputation for being an especially inspiring and quaint nook in the (infamous) town of Woodstock. The property features ball-shaped junipers, a pond that brackets the house, expansive lawns, and 100-year-old cone shaped cedar trees—and that’s just the outside. The renovated Pond House was featured in Icon Design Magazine Italy, and boasts three beds, 1.5 baths, and has genuine and human feel to the design—akin to the style of Marsh’s art (which is still on display in the New York City Public Library, Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House, and other federal buildings). $336 a night. Check availability.
Serene Charleston Cottage
Charleston, South Carolina
Koi ponds, water lilies, a heated saltwater pool, and a quaint French colonial design mark this cottage in the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood of Charleston. To do right by the neighborhood’s laid back attitude and historic chaps, walk along the Spring Street and Cannon Street corridor to find local boutiques, flower shops, bakeries, and restaurants where you can dine al fresco, even in November. Charleston’s sunny weather is a welcomed treat in the fall months, compared to other seaside port cities of the east coast. $189 a night. Check availability.
Gashes Fluss Haus
Asheville, North Carolina
The artsy, earthy reputation of Asheville, North Carolina is best enjoyed by those who can embrace it—starting with rustic lodging. Built with natural textures and maintaining a historic 100-plus year charm, this two-story tiny home that sleeps two is nested perfectly in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, right off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Downtown Asheville and the Biltmore are less than ten minutes away by car—if you end up wanting to leave these cozy cabin vibes for some urban exploration, that is. $120 a night. Check availability.
Beach House on Grand Traverse Bay
Elk Rapids, Michigan
There’s no bad time of year for enjoying 100 feet of private beach, which this sleek Traverse Bay rental has—along with a fire pit, perfectly appointed living spaces, and quaint all-white bedrooms with high-quality linens. Although the Great Lakes region does get chilly in the fall (with temps regularly in the 40s), the access to large swaths of lakeside forests (and their incredible fall foliage) is worth having to pack a puffy. The home sleeps up to six guests, and is the perfect jumping off point to enjoying a day on a kayak, dining or shopping in the quaint lakeside towns, and enjoying the natural beauty of the Traverse Bay. $228 a night. Check availability.
Yarrow 2311
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Located in Wilson, a small township between the town of Jackson Hole and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, this two bedroom condo is perfectly situated to give you access to everything all the wonderful things the area has to offer, including fly fishing on the Snake River, hiking in Grand Teton National Park, drinking wine and eating pizza at Calico, dancing at the world-famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, and spotting wildlife you won’t find anywhere else from the front yard. The condo (which is gorgeously decorated, btw) is operated by Outpost, a vacation home rental agency known for its ability to go above and beyond for guests. $149 a night. Check availability.
Urban Oasis Townhouse
Boulder, Colorado
Anyone who tells you that Denver is a mountain city is wrong. And they need to meet Boulder—the just as hip, but more charming, Colorado hotspot only 30 miles away from the Denver International Airport. Nestled against the Front Range mountains (which have endless trails to explore), Boulder is the perfect mix of metro mountain town. Walk along Pearl Street for great dining and shopping (and check out the happy hour at The Med. You will not be disappointed). Wanting to get out into the wild? Just a short drive away is Rocky Mountain National Park, where you can take a 3.1-mile hike to the knee-weakeningly stunning views of Emerald Lake. Feeling extra adventurous? Hire a guide through the Colorado Mountain School and push your limits for a day mountaineering or rock climbing. This lovely, remodeled 2-story town home boasts mid-century design and is the perfect gateway to both a mountain town and the mountains. $200 a night. Check availability.
Park City Townhouse
Park City, Utah
Within walking distance of Park City’s Main Street (made famous by the Sundance Film Fest), this townhouse perfectly marries the much-needed access to mountains, trails, and a good glass of Cab Sav in a town like Park City. Detailed with exposed wood beams, mezzanine ceilings, and featuring a fireplace and hot tub, this townhouse pretty much has it all. After a day of checking out the trails of Canyons Resort on two wheels or feet, we suggest moseying over to the world-famous High West distillery for dinner and a (few) glass(es) of smooth Campfire Whiskey.$203 a night. $203 a night. Check availability.
The Joshua Tree Hacienda
Joshua Tree, California
Located in the eclectic community of artists, musicians, explorers and ex-LA’ers that make up Joshua Tree, this dreamy two-bedroom hacienda built in 1949 feels like magic the minute you walk into the door, with special touches like a vintage vinyl record player and woven chairs dotted throughout the decor. The hacienda is just a 10-minute walk from town and a short drive from many other attractions, including: Joshua Tree National Park, Pappy & Harriet’s (a cantina and live music venue) WHAT’S THIS?, the Integratron (a 38-foot-tall cupola designed by ufologist and contactee George Van Tassel…because what would a trip to the Mojave Desert be without a little weirdness?), Salvation Mountain, the Salton Sea, Noah Purifoy Outdoor Museum, BKB Ceramics, and la Copine (a delicious new french restaurant in the desert). $285 a night. Check availability.
The Bird’s Nest Bungalow
Stinson Beach, California
Want miles of mountainside trails with a healthy serving of California surf and sand? We thought so. Only an hour away from the San Francisco International Airport and a short drive to nearby wineries and Muir Woods, this cozy bungalow stuns with its nature-filled location and beautiful Japanese design. $195/night. Check availability.
Beachside A-Frame Cabin
Rockaway Beach, Oregon
Home to stunning haystack rocks, moody dense forests, and incredible wine and seafood, the Oregon coast is a perfect escape in the Pacific Northwest. And this recently-renovated A-frame is the perfect quaint compliment to a seaside trip. Located near the Cedar Old Growth Nature Preserve, as well as within walking distance of breweries and boutiques, this cabin has location status as well as design charm. $125 a night. Check availability.
Timber Cottage
Portland, Maine
Nothing is cooler than a modern post-and-beam cottage. The construction of this one makes it beautiful from top to bottom, and its woodsy vibes complement its proximity to the seaport city of Portland. Bradbury Mountain State Park is two miles away from the property where you can hike to the Bradbury Mountain summit or take a 2-mile stroll on the Tote Loop Trail. And if you’re itching for a more urban to-do, the bustling city center of Portland is only 20 minutes away. $219 a night. Check availability.