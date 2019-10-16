What to watch on Hulu this October: Letterkenny, horror movies, the World Series, and more

We can’t really remember a time before streaming services, and we don’t want to. But using a streaming service such as Hulu to its full entertainment potential isn’t the most intuitive thing. Part of making the most of your subscription means knowing what’s available to watch (such as new titles like Castle Rock and old favorites like RuPaul’s Drag Race) or how to use Hulu to watch live TV, including the upcoming World Series. So we’ve done the homework for you. Here’s a guide to all of the new titles on Hulu this month. Happy watching!

October Hulu Original Highlights



The Bravest Knight

On October 11, the animated children’s series The Bravest Knight returned with eight new episodes, just in time for National Coming Out Day. Not familiar with the critically acclaimed series, which includes voicework by the likes of RuPaul and Wanda Sykes? It’s an adorable tale of Nia (voiced by Storm Reid) and her gay dads’ journey to knighthood.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Seasons 1 through 6 are available now for your streaming pleasure. That’s all.

Little Monsters

This zombie comedy has earned its place among films like Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland. Starring Lupita Nyong’o, it follows Miss Caroline (Nyong’o) and antagonist Dave as they try to escape a farm full of zombies.

Castle Rock

The second season returns on October 23. The Stephen King multiverse of Castle Rock, Maine, is the setting for this psychological horror series that gripped fans throughout season one. It’s back at it with suspenseful and mind-bending storylines—plus a little horror. Sissy Spacek and Bill Skarsgård (who starred in feature adaptations of King’s Carrie and It, respectively) are part of the cast.

The Righteous Gemstones

This HBO comedy series follows a family of mega-church owners, aka the Gemstones, on a wild ride full of debauchery and debasement. The comedy series sets the tone in episode one, when patriarch Eli Gemstone’s (John Goodman) eldest son Jesse (Danny McBride, of Pitch Perfect and Workaholics fame) is caught with cocaine and hookers.

Uncanny Annie

Jut in time for spooky season, Hulu has a full-length feature as part of its Into The Dark series. This time, it’s Uncanny Annie, a film about a group of college students who play a board game where winning or losing means living or dying.