What to watch on Hulu this October: Letterkenny, horror movies, the World Series, and more

We can’t really remember a time before streaming services, and we don’t want to. But using a streaming service such as Hulu to its full entertainment potential isn’t the most intuitive thing. Part of making the most of your subscription means knowing what’s available to watch (such as new titles like Castle Rock and old favorites like RuPaul’s Drag Race) or how to use Hulu to watch live TV, including the upcoming World Series. So we’ve done the homework for you. Here’s a guide to all of the new titles on Hulu this month. Happy watching!
October Hulu Original Highlights
The Bravest Knight
On October 11, the animated children’s series The Bravest Knight returned with eight new episodes, just in time for National Coming Out Day. Not familiar with the critically acclaimed series, which includes voicework by the likes of RuPaul and Wanda Sykes? It’s an adorable tale of Nia (voiced by Storm Reid) and her gay dads’ journey to knighthood.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Seasons 1 through 6 are available now for your streaming pleasure. That’s all.
Little Monsters
This zombie comedy has earned its place among films like Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland. Starring Lupita Nyong’o, it follows Miss Caroline (Nyong’o) and antagonist Dave as they try to escape a farm full of zombies.
Castle Rock
The second season returns on October 23. The Stephen King multiverse of Castle Rock, Maine, is the setting for this psychological horror series that gripped fans throughout season one. It’s back at it with suspenseful and mind-bending storylines—plus a little horror. Sissy Spacek and Bill Skarsgård (who starred in feature adaptations of King’s Carrie and It, respectively) are part of the cast.
The Righteous Gemstones
This HBO comedy series follows a family of mega-church owners, aka the Gemstones, on a wild ride full of debauchery and debasement. The comedy series sets the tone in episode one, when patriarch Eli Gemstone’s (John Goodman) eldest son Jesse (Danny McBride, of Pitch Perfect and Workaholics fame) is caught with cocaine and hookers.
Uncanny Annie
Jut in time for spooky season, Hulu has a full-length feature as part of its Into The Dark series. This time, it’s Uncanny Annie, a film about a group of college students who play a board game where winning or losing means living or dying.
Letterkenny
The seventh season of the Canadian comedy Letterkenny hit Hulu last week. The show, which started as a YouTube series called Letterkenny Problems, is a wry, impressively scripted look at life in a small, rural Canadian town.
Wounds
On October 18, Dakota Johnson and Armie Hammer come to the Hulu Original stream in Wounds, a horror film about a New Orleans bartender (Hammer), his girlfriend (Johnson), and their life unraveling in seriously disturbing ways after he picks up a lost cell phone in his bar.
How to Watch the World Series
Cable subscribers can watch the games on their local Fox affiliate. Cordcutters can access them on Hulu with Live TV
- The cost: $45 a month after a one week free trial
- You can stream Hulu on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers
- Stream live local channels on Hulu such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here.
While you’re here, want to see the titles of all the movies, shoes, and specials that are new to to Hulu in October? We’ve got you covered. Click here for a full list.
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.