‘Metal shaving’ in Taco Bell seasoned beef ignites massive recall in 21 states

Taco Bell says it discarded more ground beef than I care to visualize this weekend after a customer “found a metal shaving in their menu item.” The seasoned beef was removed from Taco Bell restaurants across 21 states, according to a statement released by the fast-food chain today.

“As soon as we received the first consumer complaint,” said Taco Bell boss Julie Masino in a press release, “we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

All that wasted seasoned beef amounts to less than 1% of the ground beef that Taco Bell serves in a given year—290 million pounds!

Some customers are turning to Twitter to complain about the resulting beef shortage. We think this one tweet says it all:

how tf taco bell out of chicken beef and steak — helly (@yennikyelah) October 15, 2019

According to a USDA statement published by Taco Bell, “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”