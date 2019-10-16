How the earbud advertising of Google, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft gets in your head

Aside from our phones, earphones are the next best way for any company to connect with us. They’re always with us, and in the AirPods era of “smarter” earbuds, they can hear everything we do, know where we are, and talk back to us unobstructed by annoying inconveniences like having to push a button or being stuck in a pocket, purse, or bag. They are the latest evidence of Big Tech’s race to get into our heads right through our ears.

Headphones have been a status symbol since at least the original white Apple iPod accessories, but now they’re the most underrated aspect of each major tech company ecosystem. At their best, they’re the ultimate tool of 21st-century convenience. Speak a command, and it shall be done.

At their worst, though, these earbuds are the physical manifestation of our bodies becoming one with the 21st-century surveillance economy.

The marketing of these devices, then, is forced to walk (or dance) that fine line of showing us the giddy promise of the former—without the existential threat of the latter.

On Tuesday, Google introduced its new Pixel Buds, the company’s second swing at wireless earphones, which already looks more promising than the last iteration’s awkward connection cord and packaging.

New Pixel Buds have been designed with you in mind: truly wireless, rich sound, clear calls, and an amazingly comfortable and stable fit. #madebygoogle #pixelbuds pic.twitter.com/veXoqq22W3 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 15, 2019

Here we get an elaborate product demo that uses graphics on the side of people’s heads to illustrate its capabilities as clearly as possible. It boasts the obvious stuff like great sound, cool style, and great fit, with a dollop of Google ubiquity tossed in for good measure. Real-time translations? Check. Compatibility with Google Assistant? Check. Google pictures you as a subway commuter who hits the gym, maybe a café afterward, taking calls anywhere and everywhere as you go, and fitting in a sports podcast when you’re not enjoying international travel or some meditative moments. “You are a tiny ship on a rolling ocean becoming one with the waves.” Daily mantra or where you fit into the company’s revenue stream? Maybe both!