The real reason Apple and Google still hold big launch events

Google has launched its latest flagship phones, Pixel 4 and 4XL . Although the new models feature relatively marginal improvements to their predecessors, the launch was staged with much fanfare by Google, as if it represented a major breakthrough for the company and the smartphone market—despite most of the product specs being leaked before the event . The launch was just the latest in a series of product launches by leading digital tech companies that sharply overstated recent innovations.

On September 10, for instance, Apple introduced three new iPhones; revamped Apple Watches; and two new subscriptions services, TV+ and Apple Arcade. Two weeks later, Amazon presented a long list of new gadgets at its Alexa event. All of these launches have something in common: The “novelties” they introduce are merely iterations of their existing product offering, yet they are presented as revolutionary.

Exaggeration does not come as a surprise in marketing and advertisement. Yet digital corporations pursue a precise strategy with their product launches. The main goal of these events is not so much introducing specific gadgets. It is to position these companies at the centre of the aura that the so-called digital revolution has acquired for billions of users—and customers—around the world.

A long history

Launching new technology devices through public events predates Silicon Valley. Alexander Graham Bell and Guglielmo Marconi, two of the most popular inventors and entrepreneurs in the late 19th and early 20th century, organized events to present the telephone and wireless telegraphy.

Like today, launches of new products helped shape public opinion and to make a name for companies such as AT&T, Marconi, and Edison. They were even used to fight commercial wars. At the end of the 19th century, Edison launched a campaign of public events to promote his direct current standard against the rival alternating current. The company even electrocuted animals (like the elephant Topsy) in front of journalists to demonstrate that the other standard was dangerous. The audience at these events were mainly scientists or technical experts, but they were also attended by politicians, entrepreneurs, and even kings and queens. The celebrated American inventor Thomas Edison went one step further, presenting his new products in public events such as international exhibitions and tech fairs.

More recently, Steve Jobs followed the footsteps of these inventor-entrepreneurs and codified a “genre”—the so-called keynote. Alone on stage and wearing a roll neck and jeans (an informal “uniform” for geeks), Jobs launched several Apple products in front of audiences of tech enthusiasts. These events helped build the myth of Steve Jobs and Apple.