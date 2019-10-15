How to watch the Democratic debate free on CNN live without cable

The latest Democratic debate of the 2020 primaries is taking place this evening, and this time it’s bigger than ever. No fewer than 12 presidential hopefuls will cram themselves onto the debate stage at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, where they will face questions from Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper of CNN and Marc Lacey of the New York Times.

Here’s the full lineup:

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

Tulsi Gabbard

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

The CNN/New York Times Democratic debate is set to begin tonight (Tuesday, October 15) at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your computer or mobile device, we have some good news: CNN, as it has in the past, will lift its pay-TV authentication for the event, meaning you can stream it for free without signing up for a streaming service or logging into any pesky cable providers.

A few other streaming services are also offering free access, so it’s easier than ever to watch the Democrats face off for their fourth debate of the election season. (Of course, if you’d rather tune out until they’ve narrowed the field, we wouldn’t blame you.) I’ve rounded up some viewing options below. Happy streaming!