4 ways to know if working at a fast-growing company is right for you

These days, it seems like everyone is talking about getting on a rocket ship—a f ast-growing company that’s ready to blast off . During my career, I’ve been fortunate enough to be on two as an employee, and part of a small handful of others as an advisor. I joined Yelp when the company had only a dozen team members. When I left, we counted more than 5,000 employees. Ten months ago, I joined Opendoor as the Head of People and Development. Since I’ve joined, we’ve nearly tripled in size.

Being on a rocket ship is one of the most addicting feelings you can experience at work. I’ve hired thousands of people, promoted hundreds, and mentored many. I’ve also watched former employees walk away from a rocket ship for what they thought were greener pastures. I’m never surprised to see people leave a company they joined at an early stage once it starts getting bigger. Many times, they go back to working for a young startup again.

How to identify a rocket ship

During the early stages, you might be able to identify a rocket ship from a gut feeling—or luck. When I joined Yelp, I didn’t know it was going to take off; at the time, it had only launched in San Francisco and didn’t have many users. Just the same, I loved the product and felt that it was something millions of people would enjoy and find useful too. Luckily, I was right. I joined Opendoor when the company was further along. It had launched in seven markets over four years, and it was clear that the growth wasn’t going to stop. Even more, the metrics were strong. Though there were still many things to figure out, there was real product-market fit.

Both Yelp and Opendoor have the same thing in common: a passionate, focused, and mission-driven team. The CEO and COO at both companies are also people who have integrity and want to win the right way. This is important because a rocket ship isn’t sustainable and can’t scale without a focus on (and commitment to) its mission and customers.

How to tell if a rocket ship is right for you

Rocket ship companies come in different forms at different stages. If you want to consider working for one, consider the following factors: The company’s mission, team, and growth potential. Asking yourself the following questions can also be helpful.

1. “Am I willing (and able) to take a pay cut?”

You’ll almost always be able to find companies that will pay more than what you might make at a startup. When I joined Yelp, I took a 90 percent pay cut. I was willing to do it because I was making a career change. The company was in a very early stage, and I was offered equity as part of my overall compensation package. This isn’t uncommon at fast-growing startups, where companies offer equity to incentivize employees to work hard and make a company successful.

Cash compensation can be lower than what you might earn at a more established company, but with a rocket ship, the equity you receive will hopefully grow in value. After a few years, the equity you receive may be worth as much as 500 to 1,000 percent of what it was when you first started, rather than the 30 to 50 percent increase you might expect to see at public companies over the same amount of time.