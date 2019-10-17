How to say ‘no’ without looking or feeling like a jerk

It doesn’t always feel good to say “no,” even when we don’t want to say “yes.” According to a report published by Psychology Today , we’re hardwired to avoid conflict, and we don’t like to disappoint others. It can be rewarding to help others, and saying “yes” is part of it.

“The only time it feels good to say ‘no’ is when you’re saving your small child from touching something hot,” says Ivan Misner, founder of BNI, a business networking organization, and author of Who’s in Your Room: The Secret to Creating Your Best Life.

Saying “no,” though, is necessary, for many reasons. But if you’re careful, it’s possible to decline an opportunity without feeling—or looking—bad. Misner shares four ways to frame your “no” so that it’s a positive experience for everyone involved:

You might let them down

One of Misner’s favorite ways to say “no” is to tell the person he’s afraid if he said “yes,” he’d let them down. “You use the word ‘yes’ but you say ‘no,'” he says. “I’ve used that for years, and it’s very effective. Be honest why.”

It could be that you don’t have the bandwidth and you’re overloaded. Perhaps the request isn’t within your expertise. Or maybe it’s not something you’re passionate about. “Whatever the reason, the appropriate bottom line is that you’re a friend and you’re afraid you’d let them down,” says Misner. “You don’t want to disappoint them.”

You know someone more qualified

If the request isn’t in your wheelhouse or if you aren’t interested in doing it, referring the person to someone more qualified can be a great resolution.

“You can say ‘no’ and add, ‘However, I know somebody who loves what you’re talking about. Let me refer you to them,'” says Misner. “Make sure the referral is legitimate and the other person would welcome the connection. You show that you really want to help them.”