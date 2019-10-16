Lululemon’s shapeshifting puffer transforms into 26 different coats

In its purest form, the “Inner Expanse Infinity Coat” is a pink ankle-length puffer coat, with a purple water-proof trench coat layer on top of it, and topped-off with a large puffer hood. In campaign images, a woman is wearing the $998 coat in a wheat field at sunset as if it were a gown, with the puffer billowing gloriously behind her. The coat encapsulates Ilinčić’s iconic aesthetic: Her love of bold colors and her feminine touch, full of ribbons, draping, and flowing fabrics. She’s best known for her collections of cocktail dresses, silk blouses, and pantsuits that come in crimson, peach, and orchid.

Thanks to subtle, hidden buttons and zippers, the Infinity Coat can be transformed in 26 different ways. Among its many variations, it can be flipped inside out to reveal a purple puffer exterior, or the sleeves can be removed to create a vest. And to make it even more convenient, the puffer can be neatly packed into a little pouch in one of the pockets, making it easy to throw into your luggage.

The coat takes an important trend in recent outerwear design—adaptability—and pushes it to its most logical extreme. This year, many brands have created coats that can be transformed in a few ways. I recently wrote about a Canada Goose jacket with a wool exterior and a puffer interior that can be worn in four ways, and another Lululemon jacket that is part of the brand’s main line, can be worn in three ways, as a puffer, a raincoat, and heavier layered coat. But Ilinčić’s coat seems to contain an almost infinite number of possibilities for transformability.