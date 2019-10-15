Walmart will now deliver groceries to your fridge

Walmart has announced a new service called InHome that allows customers to order groceries from Walmart’s website and have them delivered directly to their fridge, reports CNBC . The new program launches today in three cities: Pittsburgh; Kansas City, Missouri; and Vero Beach, Florida.

Under the program, which requires a subscription fee, members will be able to select between 30,000 and 35,000 food items from their local Walmart store and have them delivered to the refrigerator in their kitchen or their garage. As part of the InHome service, members will need to also buy a $50 smart lock or smart garage door kit, which allows the Walmart delivery employee to get inside their home even if the member isn’t around.

Walmart knows people can have concerns about letting strangers into their home, so InHome has a few security redundancies built in. The smart lock or smart garage door kit will only generate a one-time passcode for the delivery person during a specific time window, so that delivery person can’t just enter the member’s house at any time. Further, the smart lock or smart garage door kit will only grant entry if the delivery person is wearing the body cam they are required to have on and that body cam is turned on and both recording and live-streaming the delivery.

InHome costs $19.95 a month and is available in the three cities mentioned above. However, Bart Stein, Walmart’s senior vice president of membership and InHome, told CNBC the company plans to scale the service “aggressively,” adding that the initial locations “represent [a] variety of factors across demographics, stores and more operationally that set us up the best and quickest to scale nationwide.”