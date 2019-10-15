Disney just posted a massive Twitter thread revealing ‘basically everything’ coming to Disney+

Disney+, the highly anticipated streaming service from Disney, is launching in just a little over two week’s time. It’s no surprise that Disney now is kicking its social media marketing into high gear.

Matter of fact, Disney has recently posted what is the longest Twitter thread I’ve ever seen. The thread started with the simple tweet below of an 11-second movie quickly showing images of some of the content launching on day one on Disney+.

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

However, if you scroll down from that first tweet, you’ll see 30 more subtweets in the thread with each tweet showing the title card for one piece of content coming to Disney+. But when you get to the end of those 30 subtweets, you see there are 600 more subtweets in the Disney+ thread.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) pic.twitter.com/7SDNH5Rj51 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

We haven’t gone through all the subtweets, but feel free to, if you have the time. It’s sure to keep you busy until Disney+’s launch on November 1.