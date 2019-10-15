advertisement
Disney just posted a massive Twitter thread revealing ‘basically everything’ coming to Disney+

The Mandalorian [Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Disney+, the highly anticipated streaming service from Disney, is launching in just a little over two week’s time. It’s no surprise that Disney now is kicking its social media marketing into high gear.

Matter of fact, Disney has recently posted what is the longest Twitter thread I’ve ever seen. The thread started with the simple tweet below of an 11-second movie quickly showing images of some of the content launching on day one on Disney+.

However, if you scroll down from that first tweet, you’ll see 30 more tweets in the thread with each tweet showing the title card for one piece of content coming to Disney+. But when you get to the end of those 30 tweets, you see there are 600 additional tweets in the Disney+ thread.

We haven’t gone through all the tweets in the thread, but feel free to, if you have the time. It’s sure to keep you busy until Disney+’s launch on November 1.

