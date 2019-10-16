The is the one secret to managing an organization

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. What’s the most important thing I need to know about leading my organization? What secret can you tell me?

-Executive in charge of a global group at a public company

Dear Executive,

It’s all about people. You don’t have anything if don’t have great people doing great things.

So many executives think that it’s a problem to find great people. They say it’s the hardest part of the job. I don’t think so at all. I recently had some tickets to give away to a Rolling Stones concert. I can tell you that I didn’t have a bit of a problem finding people who wanted to see the Rolling Stones.

So, what’s the secret? You have to have conviction about what you are doing. You have to have a mindset that says you are doing something amazing and exciting and people will want to be a part of it. In order to attract people to your endeavor, you must believe that it’s an incredible opportunity for others and you must execute and deliver on that promise.