This is the campaign issue no presidential candidate is addressing

Instead of sidelining gender into individual policies around women’s and reproductive rights, or paid family leave, the candidates (and the debate moderators) need to mainstream other election issues such as Social Security, healthcare, higher education, the middle class, criminal justice, immigration, international trade, Wall Street, strengthening democracy and election integrity, LGBTQ+ rights, venture capital and entrepreneurship, GDP and economic growth, and binding arbitration so that we can prevent policies from adversely impacting half of the population, women (or men), as well as strengthen our democracy and economy.

The middle class

Today’s middle class looks different than decades past. Not only has the share of middle-class income dropped since 1971, but the share of middle-class Americans has also dropped (by 19 and nine points, respectively). Since 1970, the share of households with breadwinner moms has increased by 166%, and 71% of families in the U.S. rely on moms’ earnings for their well-being.

We are also grappling with the highest level of income inequality since before the Great Depression.

Higher education has lost its reputation as the ticket to the American Dream, partly because of how we pay for it. At $1.5 trillion, student loan debt is throttling our economy.

Women make up 57% of undergraduates yet hold 67% of all student debt, meaning our country has a 10-point gap between female attainment rates and their share of debt. And it takes an additional 1.9 years for women to pay back their loans than for men. The duration differentiation is certainly influenced by the gender pay gap, and it’s even longer for women of color. This results in greater total interest accrued and higher default rates. Over the long term, the personal effects of defaulting on loans are felt in low credit rating and less economic opportunity. At the national level, defaulting on loans will cost taxpayers $31.5 billion over the next decade and slow our economic engine.

Recreating a new middle class, one that’s adept for competition in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, includes examining the rate of future job automation as broken down by gender. Analysts predict that there are 7 men for every 10 women working in jobs most threatened by automation.