Sweater weather is here, but read this before you buy anything cashmere

Is that cosy fall outfit you’re wearing contributing to climate change? I’m sorry to say that it might be.

The apparel and footwear industries account for more than 8% of global emissions, which is more than all international airline flights and maritime shipping trips combined. At first glance, that’s baffling. But when you stop to think about the entire supply chain of a garment, it begins to make sense. To start with, it takes a lot of greenhouse gases to produce the raw materials that go into clothes, from raising the sheep to make wool for your sweater or cows to make leather for your boots. Then, all of these materials must be shipped around the world to be processed and manufactured in a complex global supply chain.

Take brand-new cashmere, which comes from cashmere goats that graze in Mongolia. They graze on grasslands, eating away at plants that would otherwise take carbon out of the atmosphere. “Unlike another animals, cashmere goats will eat the entire grass plant, including the roots, which means the plant dies,” says Kimberley Smith, Everlane’s head of apparel. “They then move on to other pastures.”

For hundreds of years, nomadic herders have moved their flocks from one region to the next, leaving the grazed area to lie fallow for years until new grasses grow back. As the global demand for cashmere has grown, this has led to overgrazing and the depleting of grasslands.

Recycled cashmere is one way to avoid this problem, and brands like Patagonia, Eileen Fisher, and Stella McCartney are replacing virgin cashmere with the regenerated variety. The latest fashion brand to make the switch is Everlane, which launched its new recycled cashmere, which has half the carbon footprint of brand-new cashmere, this month. The project is part of the company’s focus on recycling and material innovation (earlier this year, I wrote about its efforts to swap out virgin plastic with recycled plastic).

“In general, creating fibers from scratch is a far more carbon-intensive process than taking existing garments regenerating the fibers within them,” says Smith. “Most of the carbon comes from earlier in the supply chain, producing the raw materials.”

The concept of recycling fibers is not new. In Italy, companies have been taking apart wool garments—including cashmere—and recycling the threads within it since the 13th century. In the 19th century, “rag men” in the city of Prato made new products from old wool garments, rather than sourcing new wool. Over the past decade, Patagonia and Eileen Fisher have incorporated recycled cashmere into their collections.