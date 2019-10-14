The fake video of Trump gunning down journalists isn’t the problem—Trump’s rhetoric is

The reason that the first man wanted the second thrown off the flight is because of the latter’s T-shirt, one that has popped up at Trump rallies in the past. (Remember when presidents used to not throw cultish rallies?) The back of the offending shirt reads: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. Some assembly required.” While not quite an explicit death threat, the shirt expresses the unambiguous desire for people to be murdered. Wearing such a shirt in public is an act of aggression.

Despite the fact that people have been removed from airplanes for wearing suggestive rompers in the past, this shirt was ultimately deemed acceptable by United Airlines. It was only offensive, after all, not necessarily threatening.

However, this shirt is symptomatic of a larger virus that Donald Trump has cultivated throughout his presidency. His constant stoking of animosity toward the press who would dare hold him accountable keeps escalating, and his supporters keep lapping it up. Last week, some of those supporters showed off exactly how much the anti-media message resonates with them, in a way that makes that airplane passenger’s T-shirt look relatively tame.

As the New York Times reports, a pro-Trump group called American Priority held a three-day conference at Trump National Doral Miami last week, during which, at some point, a video was presented. The video contained a series of pro-Trump memes, the most notable of which edited the incredibly violent church scene from the film Kingsman to make it look as though Donald Trump was personally executing several members of the media, as well as political opponents like the already deceased John McCain. On the one hand, it is at least a little funny that these supporters see a 73-year-old, plus-sized, incoherent, Twitter-addicted bridezilla as an avatar of ass-kicking toughness. Mostly, though, it’s not funny at all. It’s terrifying.

This wasn’t a radical fringe group. American Priority held its festival on a Trump property and booked such speakers as Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump Jr., and Sarah Sanders. (All three claim not to have seen the video.) This was a mainstream event. Although the mainstream GOP has absorbed a lot of fringe ideas over the years, such as the Seth Rich conspiracy theory, “mass shootings” is a new one.

Now that word about the video has gotten out, the less fringe-y attendees will want to distance themselves from it, but there is no denying that this video is what people organizing the event thought its viewers wanted to see.