Politicians react to the violent mass-shooting video shown at Trump’s resort

Despite the rash of mass shooting that have continued to grip the country this year, a graphic and violent video portraying Trump on a shooting rampage against his critics inside a church was played for attendees at a conference for his supporters, which was held at Trump’s National Doral Miami resort last week, the New York Times reports .

The video combines a series of memes and shows the president’s head superimposed on a mass shooter’s body. The president in the video then goes on to slaughter his political and media critics. The conference was organized by American Priority, a pro-Trump group, and it was attended by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was speaking at the event, and the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

The video can be seen in the embedded tweet below–but warning, it is extremely violent. The Times summarizes the video nicely, however, for those who don’t want to watch it:

The video depicts a scene inside the “Church of Fake News,” where parishioners rise as Mr. Trump — dressed in a black pinstripe suit and tie — walks down the aisle. Many parishioners’ faces have been replaced with the logos of news media organizations, including PBS, NPR, Politico, The Washington Post and NBC. Mr. Trump stops in the middle of the church, pulls a gun out of his suit jacket pocket and begins a graphic rampage. As the parishioners try to flee, the president fires at them. He shoots Black Lives Matter in the head, and also shoots Vice News. Some of those in the church try to apprehend Mr. Trump. He fends them off and makes his way toward the altar, knocking over several pews. He wrestles a parishioner with a Vice News logo as a face to the ground and then shoots the person at point blank range. In the background, the former F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, is seen trying to get away.

From there, the Trump in the video goes on to assault other of his critics including the late John McCain, Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders, Mitt Romney, and Barack Obama.

This video making the rounds that was shown at mar-a-lago of Trump killing all his critics is so evil and irresponsible, not to mention immature, it’s truly beyond words. Obama, McCain, Blake lives matter, the media..nobody is safe from these monsters. pic.twitter.com/N0NkdW85bi — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) October 14, 2019

After news of the video broke, many politicians took to Twitter to condemn the video, including presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.