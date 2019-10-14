Politicians react to the violent mass-shooting video shown at Trump’s resort

Despite the rash of mass shooting that have continued to grip the country this year, a graphic and violent video portraying Trump on a shooting rampage against his critics inside a church was played for attendees at a conference for his supporters, which was held at Trump’s National Doral Miami resort last week, the New York Times reports.
The video combines a series of memes and shows the president’s head superimposed on a mass shooter’s body. The president in the video then goes on to slaughter his political and media critics. The conference was organized by American Priority, a pro-Trump group, and it was attended by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was speaking at the event, and the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
The video can be seen in the embedded tweet below–but warning, it is extremely violent. The Times summarizes the video nicely, however, for those who don’t want to watch it:
The video depicts a scene inside the “Church of Fake News,” where parishioners rise as Mr. Trump — dressed in a black pinstripe suit and tie — walks down the aisle. Many parishioners’ faces have been replaced with the logos of news media organizations, including PBS, NPR, Politico, The Washington Post and NBC.
Mr. Trump stops in the middle of the church, pulls a gun out of his suit jacket pocket and begins a graphic rampage. As the parishioners try to flee, the president fires at them. He shoots Black Lives Matter in the head, and also shoots Vice News.
Some of those in the church try to apprehend Mr. Trump. He fends them off and makes his way toward the altar, knocking over several pews. He wrestles a parishioner with a Vice News logo as a face to the ground and then shoots the person at point blank range. In the background, the former F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, is seen trying to get away.
From there, the Trump in the video goes on to assault other of his critics including the late John McCain, Maxine Waters, Bernie Sanders, Mitt Romney, and Barack Obama.
This video making the rounds that was shown at mar-a-lago of Trump killing all his critics is so evil and irresponsible, not to mention immature, it’s truly beyond words.
Obama, McCain, Blake lives matter, the media..nobody is safe from these monsters. pic.twitter.com/N0NkdW85bi
After news of the video broke, many politicians took to Twitter to condemn the video, including presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.
At a conference of Trump supporters, they played a video of our president murdering journalists in a church. Last year, a Trump supporter sent bombs to CNN—and a shooter entered a church yesterday. This video isn’t funny. It will get people killed. https://t.co/XWtq1z38Kc
This is deeply disturbing and it speaks to the unhinged, racist, misogynist, violent hysteria that is at the heart of Trump's base of support. https://t.co/SfYXYtY9Km
This is beyond vile. And yet, who is surprised when the President himself has flirted with inciting language and calls for civil war? Who attacks the press daily?
The President has been playing a dangerous, dangerous game. https://t.co/IYhsymEOIJ
Don't let this video becocme reality. Condemn Trump and his supporters for condoning this. Trump sets the tone for this trash.
Macabre Video of Fake Trump Shooting Media and Critics Is Shown at His Resort https://t.co/CupeZcWfBo
Every mother and father in America should watch video. Play it all the way to end. Know that this is the re-election message of your President.
And then ask yourself – how you sit your kids down and tell them you want this person to lead us. https://t.co/TjgYE1uJy6
Truly sick stuff @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/Go1StqCzqF
After church & synagogue mass shootings
After Members of Congress nearly killed on a baseball field
After reporters killed at Capital Gazette
Trump supporters glorify violence against political opponents & media in a church
We must demand better than this.
For its part, American Priority’s organizer, Alex Phillips, told the Times: “Content was submitted by third parties and was not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity. American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech. This matter is under review.” The organization later tweeted a statement disavowing the video.
#AMPFest19 official statement on unauthorized video. pic.twitter.com/w6zzhZ4Lje
Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the Times she did not see the video, and a source close to Donald Trump Jr. said he did not see it as well. Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesperson told the Times, “That video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence.”