Can’t wait to get the next-generation iPhone SE? Here’s what the specs will be

The original iPhone SE was released in 2016 and quickly became a fan favorite device among Apple users who like phones with smaller form-factors. The iPhone SE, which stands for “Special Edition” was essentially a repackaged 4-inch iPhone 5s with new internals. But despite its popularity among its fanbase, Apple discontinued the device in 2018.

But there’s good news for SE fans: Apple is reported to be launching the next-generation iPhone SE 2 in early 2020, reports 9to5Mac. However, some bad news: It won’t have that 4-inch display anymore. Instead of being a repackaged iPhone 5s, it will be a repackaged iPhone 8, which features a 4.7-inch display. That’s according to superstar analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who issued a new research note on the product on late Sunday. Kuo has one of the strongest track records in the business when it comes to predicting new Apple products.

So, what does Kou say the new iPhone SE will offer? Here are the specs he expects:

It will have the exact same form-factor of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8.

It will come in three colors: silver, space gray, and red.

And two storage options: 64GB or 128GB.

It will also have the same chip the latest iPhones have, the A13.

As for RAM, expect 3GB.

Kou expects the new iPhone SE 2 to start at $399, which suggests that’s for the 64GB model. The 128GB model, then, should cost $449. Though existing iPhone SE fans may not be happy with the slightly larger screen size, at 4.7 inches, the new iPhone SE 2 will be the smallest iPhone Apple sells after the iPhone 8, which offers the same screen size, is discontinued next year. As for a launch date, Kou says it will happen in early 2020. Given Apple releases some new hardware ever so often in March, that month is the most likely launch time frame.