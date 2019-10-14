The Washington Post’s inspired new TV app is about reading, not watching

When Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asked the Washington Post’s product team several months ago to consider what a news reading app might look like on televisions, it wasn’t exactly a mandate.

It was, however, an intriguing idea, even if it came from the big boss. (Bezos personally acquired the Post for $250 million in 2013.) The Post ran with it, and has now come out with a new app for Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV that leans into the Post’s print roots.

“It was more like the spark that sort of got us imagining what we could do in this growing space,” Kat Downs Mulder, the Post’s VP of product and design, says of Bezos’s involvement.

Instead of emphasizing video, the new app is all about reading on your television. Scroll left or right, and you can cycle through a carousel of headlines with images, chosen by human editors. Select any one, and you can scroll through the article text with your remote. The app also offers adjustable fonts, text sizes, and color schemes so you can read more comfortably on the big screen. Mulder says that as streaming devices become more popular and more sophisticated, there’s room to use them as news readers.

“Reading is really core to the Washington Post experience in many ways, and we wanted to try having that reading experience front and center,” she says.

Pivoting away from video

After taking up Bezos’s idea, Mulder and her team started researching and found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that not many apps exist for reading on televisions, let alone ones that really thought through what the experience should be like. (On Apple TV, for instance, I could only find a couple of unappealing RSS readers.)

Without much in the way of existing inspirations to draw on, the Post turned to focus testing, working with SAP’s Qualtrics subsidiary to figure out what TV users wanted. That research helped the team figure out that it needed adjustable color schemes and fonts, similar to how reading apps work on mobile devices.