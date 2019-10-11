ICYMI: The president was accused of unwanted sexual contact by more than two dozen women this week

If you feel like the news cycle moves at a breakneck speed, you’re right—especially in the last few weeks as we’ve all been focused on the unfolding impeachment case. However, even in 2019’s reality, you would think that 43 new allegations of inappropriate behavior—26 of which included “unwanted sexual contact”—from a sitting president would warrant some major news coverage. But nope.

The allegations come from a new book, All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator, by journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy. The book is due out October 22 and draws on over 100 interviews. An excerpt in Esquire on Wednesday detailed one account of a sexual assault at a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in the early 2000s, in which the woman alleges that Trump deployed his now-infamous tactic of “grabbing them by the pus*y.”

This account and the other 42 in the book haven’t garnered much media coverage this week, however. As Media Matters notes in a new analysis, while the story has been covered by several online publications, “The sole mention of this story from major newspapers The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and the Los Angeles Times comes from an October 9 ‘Happy Hour Roundup‘ from the Post.”

It should go without saying that there are also 24 other women who have already publicly said that Trump has sexually assaulted them. There was a time when news like this would have been considered an impeachable offense.