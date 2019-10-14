7 ways I’ve learned to assert myself as a young woman at work

It probably won’t surprise you to hear that, as a woman in finance and consulting, I’ve worked for a series of male supervisors. Given that women hold only 9% of senior roles in venture capital, 6% of senior roles in private equity , and 16-25% of management roles in the major consultancies , odds are good that most young female employees in these professions will be managed by older, male managers. (They’ll also likely be white, since there are fewer people of color in senior-level consulting roles .) Because of the gender imbalance, these women may find themselves to be one of a handful of women at their company.

Being the only female employee in a company or on a team presents some unique challenges, especially if you aren’t taken seriously or seen as “one of the guys” in the same way that your colleagues are. I certainly found this to be the case at my first job out of college. As the only woman reporting to my boss and the youngest person at the company, I found that both certain coworkers on the company’s investment side and my boss (a man in his mid-forties) shut down my attempts to contribute to discussions and belittled me in minor, but ultimately hurtful, ways. On a handful of occasions, my boss—who, it should be noted, was the one who’d hired me—even told me to stop talking in front of others during meetings.

Unfortunately this first job isn’t the only place where I’ve been treated as having less intellectual weight due to my gender and age. These experiences have given me the chance to refine some strategies for standing my ground, even in positions where I hold relatively little power. Of course, it’s unfair to have to employ these techniques at all, and some of these strategies require you to take on additional emotional work. But, in an imperfect world, I have found these tips to be effective and hope they’ll benefit others in similar situations.

Reiterate your point

First and most importantly, I’ve learned that it’s incredibly important to stand your ground when asserting ideas. This can be especially challenging for young women who are often taught that being too pushy might mean getting labeled “difficult,” “bossy,” or, worst of all, “bitchy.” However, it’s incredibly important to practice expressing your opinions, even in the face of limited support.

I’ve found that simply repeating an idea or contribution (with minor rephrasing or recontextualization to avoid repetition) until it’s acknowledged is sometimes the only way for your voice to be heard. I have, on multiple occasions, been in meetings where I suggest an idea or ask a question, only to have it ignored—and then brought back up again by someone else.

Invariably, that “someone else” has been male. And they’ve been praised for their “great insight,” “excellent contribution,” or a “fantastic question.” It’s very frustrating, and it happens to women in the workplace far too often. Ensuring that your ideas are heard from your mouth is one of the best—and frankly only—ways to prevent others from co-opting them.

Be overprepared

For a young woman in male-dominated spaces, it’s easy to be underestimated. Being overprepared for meetings and ensuring that you’re the most informed person in the room is one of the most effective ways to correct the misperception that you aren’t qualified to make meaningful contributions.