Four steps that make writing less overwhelming

For many people, the easiest thing to procrastinate about is working on a big report, or really anything that requires a substantial amount of writing. With each new assignment, you tell yourself, “This one will be different. I’ll get started right away.” But it’s hard, so you put it off. And then even when you finally convince yourself to get started, it’s easy to let almost any other task take precedence. Eventually, there’s no way to put it off more—the deadline is looming—and so you have to make a panicked sprint to the finish.

If you want to be better at making steady progress on big writing projects, here are four things you can do:

Break it down

One factor that creates paralysis in this type of writing is the size of the project. If you’re working on a report, there may be financial statements you need to explore first, or data from consumers, or results of focus groups. Even after you decide what you want to say, you need to organize the report into sections and then actually turn those into text. You might even need to enlist the help of other people to get sections of the report together.

When faced with a big project like that, it is tempting to push it to the side in favor of smaller tasks that are easier (and therefore more satisfying) to complete. Instead, you need to turn that report into a series of smaller tasks that are easier to complete. The first step is to create a list of everything that needs to be done in order to get it finished. After that, start putting some of those smaller tasks on your agenda or on your calendar to make sure you’re getting something done. (This process works for just about any big task you have in front of you.)

Actually make an outline

Even when you have a list of tasks, a big document feels unwieldy. Writing an email isn’t that hard. You know the components. Have a greeting up front. Make your request or share your news. Have a closing. You’re done.

With a report, it may not be obvious initially how it should be structured. If you just try to start writing, you can be forgiven for having some difficulty knowing exactly what you are supposed to write.

So make sure you generate an outline. If you’re having trouble getting that started, just make a list of the various sections you think you’ll need in the report. You can reorder them after you get them all written down. After that, make a list of the more specific elements you need in each section. Again, you can put those in their proper order after you get the list together.