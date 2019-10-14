How to tap into your employees’ hidden talents

How do you find an employee with the skills to head up the VR division of your agency? How do you hire a lawyer who specializes in AI?

You don’t. In a world where job requirements are constantly changing, an employee’s raw potential is more important than his or her résumé. According to Claudio Fernández-Aráoz, senior adviser at executive search firm Egon Zehnder, competency-based hiring is becoming obsolete in today’s volatile business landscape. After spending three decades studying executives’ performance, he believes that potential is the critical predictor of success.”The question is not whether your company’s employees and leaders have the right skills,” Fernández-Aráoz wrote in a 2014 Harvard Business Review article. “It’s whether they have the potential to learn new ones.”

To build a strong team, you need to identify your employees’ potential and then help them develop those hidden strengths. As my company has grown from an event production company to an experiential creative agency, my greatest pleasure has been witnessing the creative growth of my team.

Here are a few ways I’ve learned to identify hidden talents and turn potential strengths into real skills for the future:

1. Support the polymaths in your ranks

All too often, managers tend to confine high performers within the box of a single skill set, and people think they can’t do anything else. But polymaths (people with a broad range of knowledge) tend to have a more significant creative impact. This explains why some of the brightest, most creative minds have diverse interests.

Think of Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, or Elon Musk. These great innovators aren’t just competent in one area. They have multiple interests that have allowed them to chase big ideas and execute them well. Not every employee is a savant, but all employees have diverse skills that will go to waste if you don’t recognize (and utilize) them.

I’ve witnessed many employees grow into surprising capabilities that lie outside their core competencies. One employee came into our company as a lawyer and has grown into one of our best creatives. I could tell she felt stifled by law and needed a chance to express other talents. If you sense that employees would like to try something else, follow your instincts. Set them loose on an unusual project, and give them the chance to flourish.