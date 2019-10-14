This startup is ditching plastic waste by bringing the refills to you

If you live in Santiago, Chile, and run out of dish soap or detergent, you don’t need to toss out the empty bottle. Instead, in a pilot that the Chile-based startup Algramo been running since May, customers can bring a reusable plastic bottle back to a vending machine mounted on an electric tricycle that travels around the city offering refills. An RFID code on the bottle gives discounts on future purchases, creating an incentive for customers to bring the same package back over and over again.

“We offer a solution where we decouple consumption from packaging waste,” says Brian Bauer, who works on the circular economy and strategic alliances at Algramo. The company, which also offers refill stations in grocery stores, now plans to expand to the U.S. after a new investment from Closed Loop Ventures, a fund that makes early-stage equity investments in circular economy startups.

“We feel like there’s an opportunity and growth in new models for reuse,” says Bridget Croke, who leads external affairs at Closed Loop Partners, the New York-based investment firm that runs the venture capital fund. This year, for example, major brands started testing a platform that sells mass-market products, from shampoo to salad dressing, in packaging that’s designed to be returned, cleaned, and reused. In the U.K., the major supermarket chain Waitrose recently tested selling everything from beer to detergent in refill stations. Algramo is taking another approach.

The company first launched in small neighborhood grocery stores in Santiago six years ago, selling basic staples like rice in refillable containers. The founder, Jose Manuel Moller, was an MBA student at the time and living on a limited budget; he recognized a basic challenge for low-income shoppers, who couldn’t afford to buy products packaged in the largest sizes, and ended up paying a “poverty tax” on small packages (by weight, small packages can cost as much as 50% more than the same product in a larger size). The system also leads to more waste.

“When you buy in small formats, you pay from 30-50% more for the product, depending on what the product is,” says Bauer. “And then in doing that, you also produce a lot of packaging waste. That’s typically the type of packaging waste that’s most likely to escape into the environment because it’s smaller format, and it’s also in low-resource areas where there aren’t very good waste management systems in place. So there’s a lot of that packaging that ends up in the environment, ultimately, in oceans or other places it shouldn’t be.”

Algramo, which means “by the gram” in Spanish, started offering customers the chance to buy as much or as little of a product—in addition to rice, the machines sell things like lentils and cleaning products—as they wanted, in a reusable package, with no difference in the price per gram. Over time, the system has expanded to around 2,000 bodegas in Santiago, and the reuse rates by customers have risen from around 10% to more than 80%. Industry insiders have told the company that its reuse rate is significantly higher than the reuse rate for Coca-Cola’s glass bottles. That success attracted the major consumer products company Unilever, which is working to cut its own use of plastic. Unilever partnered with the startup on the pilot with the refill system on the electric tricycle, which launched earlier this year and will expand this fall to nine more vehicles. The tricycles travel a set route during the week, and set up at specific locations—like recycling centers—on weekends.

The new model, which is aimed at middle-income neighborhoods in the city, uses “packaging as a wallet,” letting consumers load funds into an account linked to the RFID tag on the package. A “sustainable consumption credit” offers a discount on the next purchase when consumers bring the package back. The system also makes it possible to sell detergent more cheaply than in stores in part because the brand isn’t paying for packaging for each sale. “Generally, the smaller the format the packaging, the more of the overall product cost it can make up—in extreme cases, packaging can account for up to 50% of the product,” says Bauer.