What comedians say about Elizabeth Warren’s mic drop of a joke at the Equality Town Hall

When Barack Obama assembled a group of comedy writers, including Seth Meyers, to write some roast jokes about Donald Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner, it killed in the room. Unfortunately, Obama performed the material so well that he may have influenced Trump’s decision to run for president. So, yeah: dangerous.

A lot of Trump supporters seem to love their guy at least in part because he makes them laugh. They love his funny nicknames, like Liddle’ Adam Schiff, with its flabbergastingly unnecessary apostrophe, or Shifty Schiff, which sounds like the name of a hit single that has an accompanying dance. They love it when he jokes about extending the term limits of the presidency. They love his recurring impression of a married couple unable to watch TV because the wind isn’t blowing, despite the fact that this is not how wind power works. And they probably even loved when he did this, though it’s not a popular thing to admit.

Trump is a former game-show host in decline, meaning he’s an entertainer by trade and also prone to unintentional comedy, e.g. covfefe and any number of verbal flubs and tics that would be funny as hell if he weren’t the president. So after three years of having this person inject “humor” into the daily discourse, it is as refreshing as a deep-desert daiquiri to see a politician absolutely nail a joke.

She ???????? does ???????? not ???????? miss ???????? a ???????? beat ????????#EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/7iYeMGlSuM — Leila Mohaideen (@leiitontheline) October 11, 2019

During CNN’s Equality Town Hall on Tuesday night, Morgan Cox, who chairs the Human Rights Campaign board of directors, asked Warren what she would say to a supporter who, for reasons of faith, believes marriage is between one man and one woman.

“Well, I’m going to assume it’s a guy who said that,” Warren says, pausing a moment to lap up a low tide of laughs. Then she continues, utterly stone-faced: “And I’m going to say, then just marry one woman. I’m cool with that.”