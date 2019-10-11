Frequent Jeff Bezos critic Donald Trump just joined Amazon’s Twitch

He’s joined Amazon’s live-streaming platform Twitch, and some political experts say it’s his way of attempting to appeal to young voters as the 2020 presidential election season heats up.

As of 9 a.m. ET today, Trump has more than 43,500 followers. His one video and more than three dozen clips were from a rally in Minneapolis on Thursday.

That’s where his latest foray into tech was unveiled as his speech was live-streamed via his verified account. Currently, there’s an invitation to join him in Dallas on Thursday. According to Twitch’s website, the 8-year-old platform has more than 3 million unique creators streaming each month and over 15 million average daily visitors.

Trump’s getting Twitch-ified seems in contrast with his highly critical opinions of both Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post, another Trump target.

In addition, the president isn’t a fan of video games.

At least one potential Democratic rival has joined the platform; Bernie Sanders has a verified account. There are accounts named for Andrew Yang, Beto O’Rourke, and Joe Biden, though it’s unclear who’s behind them.