This is America’s most popular Halloween candy—and, no, it’s not candy corn

Black licorice is America’s favorite Halloween candy.
That’s a trick, not a treat.
Actually, the country’s No. 1 sweet for All Hallows’ Eve is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, according to a Monmouth University poll released today.
Thirty-six percent of Americans polled cited the chocolate-PB treat. Coming in second with 18% was Snickers, followed by M&M’s with 11%, plain Hershey bars and candy corn (Yes, candy corn.) both with 6%, Skittles with 5%, Starburst with 4%, and Tootsie Pops with 2%, the pollsters found after giving respondents a choice of eight candies.
Another 6% of respondents said none of them, while 4% said they don’t eat candy. Two percent said replied that they don’t know.
“Candy corn even making the list may surprise some people, but it is one of the top-selling Halloween candies in the country. We don’t know if it’s one of the top-eaten candies, but it does have a fan base. And candy corn make great fake teeth to creep out your parents with,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.
Other poll highlights include:
- 58% say face-darkening makeup as part of a costume is wrong, compared to 31% who find it acceptable. That switches to 52% and 38%, respectively, if the individual is dressing up as a specific famous person.
- 95% of parents will make sure their young children have an adult chaperone while trick-or-treating. It drops to 76% when the respondents are parents of teenagers.
- 8% of Americans consider Halloween their favorite holiday, while 37% call it one of their favorites.
The telephone poll was conducted September 23 to 29, 2019 with 1,161 adults. The margin of error is +/- 2.9 percentage points.