Apple’s ideals face a very public test in Hong Kong app controversy

Apple is a profit-making company. It’s also progressive, idealistic, and outspoken. Rarely have those two identities come into conflict as they are now over the banning of a social app popular in the political flashpoint of Hong Kong.

The app, called HKmap.live, uses crowdsourced information to map local happenings in Hong Kong. Since the demonstrations started, people in Hong Kong have been using the app to avoid places where demonstrators or police are gathering. Apple said it had received reports that people were using the HKmaps.live app to target police.

In a letter to employees today, Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the decision to remove HKmaps.live. Here is the key sentence:

However, over the past several days we received credible information, from the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau, as well as from users in Hong Kong, that the app was being used maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimize individuals and property where no police are present.

Cook’s note comes a day after Apple released a statement about HKmaps.live, which stated with somewhat less detail that people were using the app to target police.

The whole affair has dredged up the whole “tech kowtows to China” debate. The debate has a new sheen to it in the context of Trump’s trade war. It also comes shortly after China’s all-but-official boycott of the NBA’s Houston Rockets after the team’s manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for the Hong Kong protestors October 4.

Perhaps the strongest voice in opposition to Cook’s reasoning comes from Hong Kong’s IT Legislator, Charles Mok, who posted an open letter to Cook on Twitter on Thursday. In his letter, Mok goes into detail about how the HKmaps.live app has been keeping nonpolitical residents out of the crossfire between demonstrators and police.