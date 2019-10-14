The hicks, skids, and jocks of ‘Letterkenny’ are back—on Hulu—and it’s time to join them

Of course, you don’t actually know anyone from the fictional town of the self-titled show about to drop its seventh season—its first as a full-fledged Hulu Original. But someone from a small town. Someone who grew up with hicks, skids, and jocks, in a place where plaid is plentiful and fistfights are an accepted form of conflict resolution.

What makes Letterkenny special isn’t just that it’s based on the small-town life of creator and star Jared Keeso, but how it manages to combine quirky dialogue, regional slang, rapid-fire joke delivery, near-constant cussing, and endless sh*t talking with a surprising amount of humanity. Keeso has cited both Eastbound & Down and the Australian mockumentary series Summer Heights High as influences in mixing filthy mouths with a big heart. It’s also a direct descendant of lovable hoser comedies that stretch back to SCTV’s Bob and Doug McKenzie of the early 80s, up through the Trailer Park Boys of the early ’00s, both of which managed to build massive fan bases by combining Canadiana with down-to-earth, booze-fueled banter. Over the last few years, Letterkenny has grabbed that bottle and run with it.

“It is a true word-of-mouth phenomenon,” says Billy Rosenberg, Hulu’s director of original content and head of comedy. “We’ve seen new subscribers signing up to just watch Letterkenny, because their friends are telling them they need to check out this show. They’ve got a huge number of followers on Instagram, and it’s all word of mouth. I don’t think they put a lot of money into the marketing. That obsessive audience was a huge factor in us bringing it on as an original.”

Series cocreator and director Jacob Tierney says they’ve been lucky to have passionate fans from the start and sees the reason behind it as relatively simple. “I think it’s that it rings true,” says Tierney. “Because Jared comes from a town like that, because he’s mining his own real experiences, people can relate to it because there’s a universality to its specificity. It just feels right.”

If you haven’t heard of it, here’s a TLDR breakdown of the show: Letterkenny takes place in a Canadian town, population 5,000. The main characters are Wayne, his sister, Katy, and buddies Daryl and Squirrley Dan. On the periphery are characters such as the hockey jock bros Jonesy and Reilly and a crew of skids who make meth and dance in the Dollar Store parking lot. Surrounding these three groups is a murderers row of quirky, eclectic, and outright batsh*t townsfolk. Most of the show consists of these characters telling tales, drinking beer, and navigating primarily low-stakes adventures.

Last year, the series’ back catalog, originally created with Canadian streaming service Crave, was picked up by Hulu, making its previous six seasons available to American audiences. It immediately scored a critical boost from Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall, but the show had already long crossed the border. It’s unofficially had an American following since it racked up millions of YouTube views as a web series, selling Letterkenny merch in all 50 states, and even taking a live show for a dip below the 49th parallel last summer.