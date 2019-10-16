Halloween is terrible for the environment. Here’s how to do it sustainably

Don’t get me wrong. I love the holiday as much as the next person. There’s nothing more fun than opening your front door to a herd of toddlers dressed as ducks and pumpkins. Or attending parties where apple cider is served in a cauldron. The problem is that a lot of Halloween-related products are designed to be disposable, which creates a lot of waste. Take costumes, for instance. “We’ve become used to spending $60 on costumes for our kids that will fall apart after one day,” says Galyn Bernard, a mother of two and cofounder of kids’ clothing brand Primary. “And often, they’re so uncomfortable our kids can’t wait to get out of them after two hours of trick-or-treating.”

And yet, every year, we spend tons of money on these items. This year, for instance, the National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend $8.8 billion. That’s a lot of costumes, masks, fake cobwebs, candy wrappers, and plastic treat bags, much of which will end up in the trash on November 1.

But I have some good news for you: You can still enjoy Halloween and not feel guilty. There are many things you can do to celebrate in a more sustainable way. Here’s how.

Clever kid costumes that will last the season

Halloween costumes are the worst form of fast fashion. Retailers like Spirit, Target, and Walmart stock up on the most trendy costumes of the year, which are made from cheap synthetic materials so that they’re affordable and disposable. Since the expectation is that the customer will buy a different costume next year, they’re not designed to be durable. But you don’t have to buy these throwaway looks.

A cheeky hat startup called Shit That I Knit has made a name for itself by selling cozy winter hats made from 100% merino wool from Peru. The brand employs more than 170 women in Lima who make each of the products by hand, allowing the women to earn an income by working from home. This year, the brand has launched a set of four balaclavas that keep your whole head warm—while making you look like a kitten, bunny, fox, or llama. They were originally designed for kids, but the brand has found that many adults have bought them, just because they’re cute.

For both adults and kids, the balaclava is a great foundation for a Halloween costume. You can just wear regular clothes in the appropriate color for each animal (white for the bunny, gray for the kitten, etc.). Once Halloween’s done, wear it for the rest of the winter, and for winters to come. At $80, this headgear isn’t cheap, but it’s ethically made from high-quality materials and is designed to be worn for years.