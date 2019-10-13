3 mistakes that prevent you from hiring the best talent

The people you hire can make or break the company. That’s a lesson I learned early on. I also learned that making the right hiring decision is hard . There are no easy yes-or-no questions to filter out candidates.

These challenges make it easy to fall back on feelings and intuition when it comes to hiring. Now, gut feelings have their time and place—but making hiring decisions isn’t one of them.

In my role as growth director at Reaktor, I’ve been innovating with our hiring practices for almost a decade. And after hundreds of hours of interviews, I’ve identified three critical shortcomings new interviewers often fail to recognize in themselves. Here’s what I learned.

1. Unconscious bias

Imagine a scenario where you sit down with a candidate and ask some questions. Almost instantly, it feels as though things are going well, and you’ve formed a real connection. You feel good about them, so you conclude that they must be a good fit for the company. But why do you think that way?

It’s important to interrogate your thinking: Why do you feel that the person you’re interviewing is “smart” or “competent”? And do you know it to be true? It’s vital to ask yourself how the candidate demonstrates those qualities. Is there concrete evidence? If you can give yourself and others conclusive answers to these self-imposed questions, then you’re much more likely to make a merit-based hiring decision.

However, if you can’t justify your thought processes and explain why you “feel good” about a candidate, then you might be relying on unconscious bias. Unconscious bias is a trap any interviewer can fall into, one where you form a decision based on first impressions or simply because you’ve come to like a person. That likability can grow out of a subliminal ego boost (like a candidate flattering you on your work or laughing at your jokes) or a sense of similarity (same work history, same alma mater, same personality traits, same life situation). This can lead you to dismiss potential shortcomings that are relevant to the candidate’s skills or work experience.

Some hiring managers have camouflaged unconscious bias as “the beer test” or “the airport test.” “Do you see yourself getting a beer with this person after work?” “What about a 12-hour layover? Would you enjoy it with them?” Don’t do this. I’m not telling you it’s wrong to like your coworkers, but employing this “method” tends to lead to a homogenous workplace. It also makes you more likely to miss out on great candidates.