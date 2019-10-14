How to handle stress like a NASCAR pit crew member

Stress—most of us try to avoid it. Plenty of studies say chronic stress is a leading cause of disease. However, stress is a normal part of daily life. The biggest misconception about stress is that it’s bad, says Terry Lyles, PhD, author of Performance Under Pressure .

“Stress is not bad,” he says. “It’s not good either. It’s how you interpret it.” Lyles defines stress as “any opposing force, potentially limiting forward progress.” Professional athletes thrive on stress, but they don’t call it that. “They call it ‘competition,'” he says.

Threat or challenge?

To perform at the highest level, you must convert your perspective about the stress you’re feeling from bad to good. A threat is a bad type of stress, and it can trigger anxiety. A challenge, however, is good stress.

Lyles coaches professional athletes, including NASCAR and Indy car drivers and teams, on handling stress. He says when you make stress your friend you can use it to direct a higher level of energy into improving your performance. “A heightened awareness and a willingness to take action when needed are essential for achieving performance under pressure,” he says.

Unlock your “stress code”

In order to change stress from a threat to a challenge, you need to crack your personal “stress code,” or the area in which your stress shows up. Our stress code is a mix of tolerances and intolerances based on life experiences, perspectives, strengths, and weaknesses, says Lyles. To identify yours, determine the aspect of human development that causes your greatest source of “leakage.”

“We’re all individuals physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally,” says Lyles. “Each of these areas works together like the four wheels on a car. It only takes one flat tire to have a bad day.”

To run at high speed, all four wheels must be in equal balance, Lyles continues. “In a race car, a quarter of a pound of air pressure in a tire is the difference between winning or losing,” he says. “It’s the sound ‘psst.'”