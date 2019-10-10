How New York fought to implement its ambitious climate plan

The history of our planet is one long story of change, and the history of humans is no exception. Humans change the world around them, change their ideas, change each other. But the change we want doesn’t come overnight. People fight for social change, fight for their rights, fight for their communities—and at every turn, other people will fight for the status quo.

We’re now at a time when we aren’t just fighting for a better and more just world: we’re fighting for the health of the world itself—and for the honor as a species to be able to exist in it. At the New York City Mayor’s Office of Sustainability, we know that change is happening one way or another. Either we change the way we live in order to fight for our future, or climate change will steal that future away from us and from those in the developing world who did the least to cause this problem to begin with.

That’s one fight we can’t afford to lose.

For New York, like many other big cities, the biggest front in this fight is the one that’s also a part of our identity: our skyline. Towering row upon row of dense, vibrant, chaotic, beautiful buildings. Because we drive so much less than other Americans, most of our contributions to climate change come from the energy used to heat, cool, and power our more than one million buildings. These buildings, spread across New York’s five boroughs, are responsible for nearly 70 percent of our city’s overall greenhouse gas emissions.

So, we decided to try a big solution to an even bigger problem. After putting the industry on notice in 2014, and years of careful analysis, technical support, and study, in 2017, Mayor de Blasio proposed a law, a mandate, a cap that would require the largest buildings in our city to make improvements to reduce fossil fuel use.

Roughly 50,000 buildings over 25,000 square feet in size are responsible for an astounding 40 percent of GHG emissions from New York City’s building sector, and we set out to make the transformation of those buildings the spear tip in this fight to redefine our built environment.

Designers, housing and environmental justice leaders, advocates for working-class families, labor leaders, and other global cities liked our proposed mandate for its ambition, precedent, and uncompromising commitment to protect affordable housing.

Others, who feared that their power and profits might be at risk, didn’t. The latter group, aligning fossil fuel companies and wealthy real estate interests, spent two years fighting it. And they almost won. Almost.