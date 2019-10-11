10 ways to actually help girls on International Day of the Girl

It’s International Day of the Girl, so to mark the occasion we have put together a list of organizations working to make the world a better place for girls and young women. The groups promote equality, fight for fairness in wages, work to end child marriage, and put the education and equality of young women at the forefront of their missions.

Since some 62 million girls around the world are not in school, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development, women are still paid less than men, and women and girls still bear the brunt of family chores, there’s still a lot of work to do. Here’s how you can help: