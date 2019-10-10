Dyson is canceling its ambitious electric car project

While Tesla has been boisterously dragging the automotive industry into the electric age, it’s been easy to forget that Dyson—the engineering giant behind vacuums, air purifiers, and lighting—has been investing billions into building an electric vehicle of its own that it aimed to bring to market as soon as 2021. It even opened a $260 million facility last year to develop and test said vehicle, which would ultimately be manufactured in Singapore .

But according to a new report from the BBC, Dyson’s EV project is dead. “We have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable,” wrote James Dyson in an email to the BBC. Apparently, Dyson attempted to sell the car to a corporate buyer, unsuccessfully, in 2017.

The news is a shame for anyone who is interested in the potential of EVs, especially as there seemed to be a true excitement around the car inside Dyson. I met with Jake Dyson in 2016, when he first confirmed plans to eventually take over the company from his father. At the time, the Dyson electric car was still just a rumor, and when I asked him if Dyson was looking into an entirely new category of product, I saw a gleam in his eye—like he couldn’t hold the secret back.

“The answer is yes,” he said. “A product that doesn’t exist? That’s something that’s happening at the moment as we speak. There will be something soon that you didn’t think you needed, that you really do need, basically. A product you wouldn’t imagine, be able to sit here and say, ‘wouldn’t it be great if we had that?’ That is starting to happen. There are references to it. There’s a need for it. But generally, people won’t have recognized it.”

Was it the car that Jake was referring to? It’s impossible to know. But according to Dyson senior, the car had been built. “The Dyson automotive team has developed a fantastic car; they have been ingenious in their approach while remaining faithful to our philosophies,” he wrote to the BBC.

Ultimately, it sounds like the Dyson EV itself was remarkable, but it couldn’t be mass manufactured for a reasonable price. I, for one, am curious if we will ever see the design or hear just where the bottlenecks were in production. But until that day (possibly) comes, Dyson will be using one key component of the car’s technology in products moving forward—the battery.

We have reached out to Dyson and will update the story with more details if we hear more.