California bans hotels from using tiny plastic bottles

You know how in the song “Hotel California” the Eagles sing how it’s such a lovely place? Well, California has just figured out how to make hotel rooms even more lovely. Back in April, members of the state assembly voted to replace small plastic bottles with dispensers or bottles larger than 12 ounces. Now Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has signed the bill banning hotels from putting those tiny plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner, or soap (aka souvenirs) in hotel rooms.

The law takes effect in 2023 for hotels with more than 50 rooms and 2024 for hotels with less than 50 rooms. Violators could be fined $500 for a first offense and $2,000 for subsequent violations, the AP reports. While some travelers may want to stock up now, this, of course, does not mean that hotels will stop offering guests shampoo, conditioner, and lotion. It just means that intrepid travelers will have to figure out how to use refillable dispensers that are attached to the wall or tackle larger bottles. (It’s just like at home, guys!)

While guests who love stocking up on those travel-size bottles of shampoo at hotels will be sad at the loss of the freebie, the sense of helping the planet by cutting down on plastic waste surely makes up for the loss. California’s new law follows similar actions by some of the world’s largest hotel chains eager to look like they are going green.

Marriott International, which owns Hilton, Marriott, and a bazillion other brands, plans to stop using small plastic bottles in its hotel rooms by December 2020. IHG, the company behind Holiday Inn, Kimpton, and more, said it will eliminate about 200 million small bottles by 2021. Last year, Disney said it was getting rid of small plastic shampoo bottles at its resorts and on cruise ships. Now hotels don’t have a choice in the matter, because California is determined to keep the world a lovely place.