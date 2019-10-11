How to answer 5 common trick questions designed to trip you up in an interview

Common interview questions such as “Tell me about yourself” may not make you panic as much as a bizarre question like “How do you make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?” But they can still wreak havoc on your responses if you aren’t prepared.

Don’t be fooled by these deceptively simple questions. Experienced recruiters use questions like the ones below to trick you into divulging details you hadn’t planned on sharing during the interview. Here’s what employers are hoping to glean from these common yet tricky questions—and how you can prepare to answer them with confidence.

Tell me about yourself

Translation: Why are you a good fit?

This common interview question seems straightforward, yet it trips up many job seekers. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched a candidate go off the rails and share personal details that have nothing to do with the job. When employers ask this question, they’re not interested in hearing your autobiography. Instead, they want you to share a tailored version of your career story. Based on what you know about the job requirements and company, succinctly explain how your previous experiences have led you to this opportunity, as well as how they’ve qualified you for this particular role.

What do you know about us?

Translation: Are you taking this interview seriously?

Recruiters aren’t merely asking this question to help you fill in the gaps. They’re using this question to gauge your interest in the job and the employer. After all, why should they be interested in you if you don’t appear to be interested in them?

The key to answering this question comes down to your preparation. If you’ve taken the time to research the organization, you shouldn’t have any issues responding to this question. Take a look at the company website, follow its social media accounts, and create a Google News Alert for the company to get a better sense of how it operates, how it brands itself to customers, and what it values in its employees.