How to better understand—and get the most of—your company’s customer-satisfaction scores

Restraint is seldom a marketer’s first instinct. When you see a potential customer who could be surprised or delighted, it’s your instinct to do whatever it takes to make it happen. But in evaluating customer-satisfaction metrics, a little perspective—and restraint—is beneficial.

Customer satisfaction is inextricably tied to perceived value, which means that achieving perfect customer satisfaction is impossible. It would require offering a perfect product, supported by a perfect buying experience, for free.

Even if your product is a hit, “perfect and free” is probably not your business model. Therefore, real-world customer satisfaction becomes a balancing act: You’re trying to maximize the value you get from your customers while also delivering enough value so that they’re satisfied with the exchange, stick around and, ideally, tell others about it.

Here are four principles to consider when putting your customer-satisfaction (CSAT) scores into perspective:

1. CSAT IS RELATIVE.

Your customer-satisfaction scores mean most compared to those of your direct competitors, as this MIT Sloan Management Review study illustrates. That means you can survive with mediocre ACSI scores (American Customer Satisfaction Index; the leading such metric) in an industry with generally low marks—as long as you’re best in class, you’re probably fine. But if you’re in a category where your rivals are battling to outdo one another in customer delight, be prepared to pony up.

Don’t forget that, over time, consistently over-delivering against customer expectations will simply reset those expectations. What may be a market differentiator for you or your competitors right now may not be in a year or two.

2. CSAT IS TEMPORAL.

Customer-satisfaction surveys capture sentiment related to a specific interaction or purchase. They’re snapshots, accurate in terms of their depiction of a singular moment, such as a purchase experience or call-center interaction, but not meant to reflect your broader relationship to the customer, nor the entirety of the customer’s journey. They can be useful in determining how a given facet of your larger operation was perceived, but shouldn’t be mistaken as a summary of the customer’s overall feelings about your brand.