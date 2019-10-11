These powerful videos use people’s stories of coming out to help support the fight for civil rights

In her six-minute video testimonial, Kristen, a charming woman dressed in business causal office garb, shares that she grew in Orange County, California. It was a few decades ago, but she never met a single person who was out. It wasn’t until her twenties—after she’d moved to Brooklyn and learned more about the feminist movement—that she realized two things: First, she wanted to do more to battle inequality in all its forms. Second, she wanted a woman to be her life partner.

“It was kind of astonishing,” she says. “All along I had been experiencing these thoughts and feelings.” Finally, she felt like she was able to start sharing that. “[I realized], ‘Oh, this is me,'” she says about being a lesbian.

In celebration of Gay Pride Month and National Coming Out day, Karen agreed to share her story on VideoOut, a nonprofit online platform that allows people from all over the country to share their own coming out stories and experiences about living as queer. Since 2014, VideoOut has posted more than 150 stories that are free for people to view online. But Kristen’s marks a turning point for the nonprofit effort. She works for the New York Commission on Human Rights, which partnered with VideoOut to tell the stories of its own employees. The commission is also sharing several through its own social media channels to give the effort even more visibility.

It’s the first time that VideoOut has tried this sort of civic and nonprofit partnership, which is especially important because not all states grant their employees enough protections to comfortably share their sexual identity at work (an issue currently before the Supreme Court). It’s working on several other ways to expand viewership, both to help people of all genders and sexual orientations realize they are not alone, and in hopes of humanizing the gay perspective among those who are still close-minded.

“When people hear these stories, it really changes their perception and it makes equality a possibility,” says Jordan Reeves, the founder and executive director of VideoOut. “One thing that we say is, ‘One story is important. Several stories are powerful, but all of our stories together are an unstoppable collective that demands equality.'”

To build that collective, VideoOut typically travels to small towns, rural communities, and cities in states with extremely poor LGBTQ civil rights records. It works with local community advocates to find more LGBTQ people willing to share their perspective, and shares the resulting playlist of testimonials with groups who might want to use it for their own activism.

The group has recorded over 400 stories total, many of which will go up in the coming months. Another way the organization is hoping to build its audience is by working with popular LGBTQ celebrities and social media influencers. Earlier this month, actor B. Hawk Snipes ,who is currently featured on the FX show Pose, teamed with the nonprofit to share a personal narrative with fans.