Comcast blames ‘software error’ after charging thousands of customers for data they didn’t use

Your neighborhood cable conglomerate could have overcharged you for broadband data you didn’t even use, thanks to a recently discovered bug.

Comcast acknowledged this week that a “software error” led to some inaccurate data usage readings over the last two months, affecting at least thousands—and potentially tens of thousands—of its broadband internet customers. According to a thorough report by Ars Technica, 2,000 of the affected customers were hit with incorrect charges for exceeding the company’s regional 1-terabyte data cap. The report notes that this isn’t the first time Comcast has been caught overbilling its subscribers.

“We’re very sorry for inconveniencing our customers,” said Comcast in a statement.” The company said it’s fixed the bug and is “proactively crediting the accounts affected.” It’s also handing out $50 in credits “to make it right.”