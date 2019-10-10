How chefs are saving us from the next potato famine

It may seem like our diets are quite varied—in a single day we can eat mangos, Fruit Loops, chicken legs, and Oreos. But when you break it down, about 75% of our food comes from just 12 plants and five animals, according to a report from the World Wide Fund for Nature and Knorr foods , released earlier this year. When it comes to plant-based calories, almost 60% come from just three crops—corn, wheat, and rice.

Our limited food sources pose a big food security problem. Consider the potato famine. It devastated Ireland in the mid-1800s because the Irish relied so heavily on a single crop. When a blight swept across the country, causing widespread potato crop failure, people starved.

Globally today, we may not be at potato famine level risk, but according to Food Forever, an organization that advocates for sustainable food systems, humans currently rely on only 1% of available crops worldwide. While people consume wheat, soybeans, and maize in large quantities, foods like teff, amaranth, fonio, and paw paw hardly make it to the table. That’s where chefs come in.

Food Forever is working with chefs from all over the world to help diversify the ingredients they use in their restaurants. Erik Oberholtzer, the co-founder of Tender Greens, a fast organic franchise with stores in California, New York, and Massachusetts, joined up with Food Forever about three years ago, and has been advocating for diverse ingredients ever since.

Chefs, says Oberholtzer, are “the curators of food culture…we understand how to communicate through food, and if we’re successful, we have audiences who trust us and are open to going down a journey of discovery.” The idea is that the more unfamiliar foods chefs can introduce to the public, the more likely they’ll be to expand their palates.

At Tender Greens, Oberholtzer has been big on introducing his customers to fonio, a West African grain that he says “cooks up exactly like couscous.” Oberholtzer uses it in tabbouleh or as a flavor-absorbing base for stews. Fonio is a nutrient-dense, gluten-free food, and its popularity would help bolster micro-economies in West Africa. “If it’s delicious and good for people and, by the way, it happens to be good for the planet and the farmers who are growing it for us, then it’s a real win,” Oberholtzer says.

Not all foods have been equally easy to introduce to Oberholtzer’s U.S.-based kitchens. Breadfruit, for instance, which grows mainly on tropical islands doesn’t travel well or have a long shelf life, so it’s difficult to use from a supply side perspective. It’s also not the easiest sell in a restaurant. “It’s super starchy, so it crisps up like a French fry, which is delicious,” says Oberholtzer, “but it’s not really easy to replace the beloved French fry.”