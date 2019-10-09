Andy Rubin should stop designing smartphones

For many of us, it was the first time we’d thought about Rubin since The Information reported in 2017 that he’d had an “inappropriate” relationship with a Google employee, before he controversially left the company with a very generous severance package.

It may be too soon. It is difficult to disentangle the radically elongated smartphone from its creator’s reputation.

If that’s not reason enough to skip supporting or buying a smartphone from Essential, the device itself seems like a throwback, a design that might have seemed like a promising departure in the smartphone’s earlier days. But now it just looks like a novelty—an idea in search of a use case.

From the photos, the new phone appears to be very thin, not much wider than a smartwatch. It looks so long that the end of it would very likely stick up out of a pocket. The shape, which resembles a smart TV remote, would probably rule out any heavy video-viewing or gaming. On the back is an indented fingerprint reader and a large protruding camera lens. The phone, which appears to come in multiple colors, is covered in a glossy finish that changes hue depending on the angle at which it’s held.

New UI for radically different formfactor pic.twitter.com/Es8hFrTuxx — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019

This phone looks remarkably different from most, but that’s not a good thing. The design of smartphones is arguably a settled question: the global smartphone industry has produced hundreds of thousands of smartphone designs over the years. Through a process of design, release, and market response, it gradually arrived at the size and shape of phone that people want. That’s why smartphones tend to look and act pretty much the same now.