This real estate company will check that house for ghosts before you buy it

If there’s anything we’ve learned from repeated viewings of Poltergeist, it’s this: Before you buy a house, make sure it wasn’t built on a burial ground. Films like Insidious, Paranormal Activity, The Changeling, and The Grudge have all shown the importance of doing your paranormal due diligence when it comes to real estate purchases. But while you’re checking out a home’s HVAC situation, soundproofing, natural light, and school districts, maybe it slipped your mind to ask if anyone is haunting the place.

That’s why this month only, real estate platform Bungalo is adding a useful new tool to make sure the home inspection process is thorough in this world and beyond: Paranormal Inspection Reports. Yes, you read that correctly.

Now not only will the company run through the more traditional 160-point home inspection punch list, as well as inviting an unaffiliated third party to inspect the property, but now every Bungalo home for sale in Charlotte, Dallas, and Tampa will also be inspected by a professional paranormal investigator. Because I ain’t afraid of no ghost, unless it’s in my bathroom and diminishing my property values, right? Right.

Since hauntings don’t typically have to be disclosed by previous owners, this may be the best way to ensure you don’t end up recreating The Haunting of Hill House at your home in Tampa.

So before Bungalo homes are put on the market, the paranormal investigators will tour the home, checking for anything strange or of spiritual significance, like unusual electrical fields (orbs!) and unexplained movements (did you hear that?) or other things that go bump in the night. After spending time trying to commune with the spiritual realm, each investigator, including Becky Vickers of BECKS Ghost Hunters (as seen on TV!), will put together a “Paranormal Inspection Report” letting homeowners in this world and the next rest in peace.

You may scoff, but I bet the folks buying in Westfield, New Jersey, or Amityville, New York, wish they had been offered this service by their real estate agents. Your move, Century 21.