How making small changes to your environment can produce a big boost in your creativity

When you hit that afternoon slump at your desk, maybe it’s not an issue of getting another cup of coffee—maybe you need to change your environment. Some of the most frustrating roadblocks to creativity can stem from being in a static environment. Whether you’re at the office or working remotely, being in the same old space for hours at a stretch can drain you of your creative juices. On this episode, we explore why your surroundings play such a crucial role in your creative process, the folly of chasing Silicon Valley-esque playgrounds, and how to make small changes to your environment for a big boost in creativity.

When new meets old

To understand how to maximize creativity based on location, it’s important to first understand why location plays such an integral role in the creative process to begin with.

“New ideas arise from an interconnection of old ideas. So that means, at the very least, you have to be exposed to a novel stimulus,” says Robert Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research. “It gets you thinking thoughts and combinations that you’ve never experienced before. It’s those interconnections among different ideas. That’s where new ideas come from. And your environment helps to create those interconnections. And the good news is, to some extent, we all can control our surroundings.”

No change is too small

If you’re working a job where it’s frowned upon or just impossible to leave for a few hours to work at a coffee shop or alternative workspace, Epstein says that making even the most minor tweaks to just your desk or office (adding flowers, rearranging your items, etc.) can have the same effect of jumpstarting your mind as physically leaving the office.

“The enemy is whatever is static. So just making changes sometimes, very small changes, can make a huge difference,” Epstein says. “For example, a strange-looking rock—I sometimes just put it on my desk because it’s different. It’s unusual. It’s interesting to look at. You never know what’s gonna happen when you introduce some changes and you introduce some novelty. The classic example of that is bringing together two friends who are very different from each other and who’ve never met.”

The pitfall of Silicon Valley playgrounds

Silicon Valley has long been the mood board for companies looking to rev up creativity by adding a touch of whimsy around the office. Board games, foosball tables, beer on tap—the idea is to create an environment that doesn’t feel like a sterile office (and to entice you never to leave the building, but that’s for another podcast episode).