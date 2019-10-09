In the face of employee outrage, Microsoft’s GitHub scrambles to defends its new ICE contract

GitHub is best known for hosting many open-source coding projects. Much less known is that the company, a subsidiary of Microsoft, has worked under contract with the Department of Homeland Security’s controversial Immigration & Customs Enforcement agency since 2016. In an internal company email, leaked yesterday to Fight for the Future’s Evan Greer, it was revealed that ICE recently renewed its contract for an on-premises GitHub Enterprise Server license, which had been pending since August.

In an open letter obtained by The Washington Post, GitHub employees responded with outrage to their CEO’s email. They characterized ICE’s mission as a “human crisis,” writing: “The evidence is clear that ICE is using technology to terrorize families and communities and violate human rights, in direct contravention of both domestic and international law.”

The CEO’s October 8 email was authored by GitHub’s Nat Friedman, and sent to the company’s leadership. In it, Friedman acknowledges concerns about the ICE contract, and how it helps facilitate the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policies, the Muslim travel ban, and widely-condemned changes to the DACA program, which allows some children who were brought into the U.S. without documentation to stay for a period of time.

“These policies run counter to our values as a company, and to our ethics as people,” writes Friedman. “We have spoken out as a company against these practices, and joined with other companies in protesting them.”

Despite GitHub’s obvious concerns about the agency, Friedman pleads ignorance as to just how ICE uses the on-premises GitHub Enterprise Server license, saying only that it is most likely for software development and version control. In the email, Friedman attempts to reassure Hubbers by saying that the license has terms of service and acceptable use policies, and that if GitHub learns they have been violated, the company can take action. This, of course, assumes that GitHub would be able to find out about both past and present use cases for ICE’s license.

And Friedman gives GitHub yet another convenient out with regard to its contract with the agency. He argues that ICE, like any developer, deserves to operate in a free and private way.

“We want software developers around the world to have the freedom to operate with a level of privacy,” says Friedman. “A world where developers in one country or every country are required to tell us what type of software they are creating would, in our view, undermine the fundamental rights of software developers.”