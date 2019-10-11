Coach x The Wizard of Oz? Smartwool x Vans? Here’s how to buy this month’s coolest product collabs

Sometimes (ahem, a lot of times) brand collaborations are strange. But sometimes they’re the birth of products we didn’t know we needed. Here are the best product collaborations of October.

Hari Mari x Nokona Boot

Ever admired the deliciously worn, soft leather of a baseball glove—and wondered what that would look like in a boot? Nokona, the Texas-based leather-maker responsible for countless MLB baseball gloves, has teamed up with emerging Dallas shoe brand Hari Mari on a pair of boot designs. After a successful flip-flop collaboration last year, the companies are coming together again to launch the Nokona Adobe Desert boot ($200) and the Nokona Canyontrek Chukka ($220). Both of the rugged designs feature Nokona baseball glove leather, along with molded rubber soles for extra traction and memory foam inserts for all-day comfort. Also great: Hari Mari donates a portion of every purchase to treatment costs for children fighting cancer at Fort Worth’s Cook Children’s Medical Center and elsewhere.

Coach x The Wizard of Oz

The brains behind collabs at Coach are back at it again (after a wildly successful manga-inspired line from Michael B. Jordan). But this time, the pairing is a little more classic: a limited-edition collection inspired by everyone’s favorite Technicolor movie, the wonderful Wizard of Oz. The 37-piece collection includes a leather accordion zip wallet with patches of the yellow brick road and the Emerald City ($175), a creamy ivory leather tote with a magic witchy motif ($195), an emerald glitter ID case ($65), and a messenger bag featuring a ruby red slipper ($175).

Poosh x Saje Natural Wellness

Designed with Kourtney Kardashian for her new e-commerce and lifestyle blog Poosh, the essential oil experts at Saje have launched a limited-edition Aroma Lune Diffuser and essential oil blend (an uplifting mixture of rose, lavender, and grapefruit) that come together in one smart kit ($100). It can diffuse your space (up to 550 square feet) for up to 14 hours. The diffuser is available in either gray or white and is constructed with a modern, Zen-like design (that includes a cloth-covered cord for a more sophisticated look). Both the diffuser and oil blend are available for purchase exclusively on poosh.com.

Smartwool x Vans

For anyone who is already itching to play in the snow, Smartwool and Vans are with you. The iconic board-sport shoe brand partnered with the merino specialists to construct ski and snowboard socks (starting at $26) that are warm, dry, comfortable, and nearly indestructible. Plus, they look cool (because Vans, duh) and come in a variety of patterns, including a classic skate style, a hectic black-and-white stripe, and a free-spirited owl motif. But the best part of the design (in our opinion) is that the socks are made with a virtually seamless toe, which means no uneven stitching sliding under your toes and causing madness. Another bonus: The brand is donating $5 for every sock purchased in the month of October to select advocacy groups working to protect the environment.

Ugg x Heron Preston

This isn’t the first time that Ugg and fashion designer Heron Preston have joined forces (remember the first collection that was launched at Coachella 2018?). And judging by the success of the previous collab, it won’t be the last. For this pairing, Preston redesigned Ugg’s Classic Mini boot and Tasman slipper (a cozy favorite that can be worn while running errands) with waterproof mesh canvas, signature fluorescent orange details, translucent rubber, and Preston’s signature yellow pull tabs. The collection is available now at Ugg.com, Ugg stores, and HeronPreston.com. The Mini Urban Tech HP boot (available in black and dune) retails for $450, and the Tasman HP slipper (available in black and orange) goes for $400.

Smith x The North Face x Austin Smith

With their proprietary ChromaPop technology—which makes colors more vibrant and definition sharper—Smith’s snow goggles are some of the best on the slopes. The North Face has been innovating top-of-the-mountain outerwear for decades. And both brands have big mountain pro snowboarder Austin Smith signed to their athlete rosters. Thus, the birth of the Austin Smith X The North Face I/O MAG goggle. The sleek goggle has interchangeable lenses and a hidden silhouette of The North Face’s legendary Himalayan suit embroidered on the strap (Smith has a small obsession with the suit), and it comes in an old-school color scheme of black and “summit gold.” The limited-edition goggles also come with a free mini version of The North Face’s best-selling Base Camp Duffel, which makes for a perfect travel dopp kit.