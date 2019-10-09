This volatility expert wants to help you see around corners

Rita McGrath is a Columbia Business School professor and a longtime observer of what she calls “high uncertainty situations.” Her new book, Seeing Around Corners , offers insights on how to assess and handle these potentially volatile conditions in business—and beyond. McGrath spoke with Fast Company about spotting big changes and knowing how to react. This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.

Fast Company: Why is this book so timely?

Rita McGrath: When I first started working as a researcher, the field that particularly interested me was high-uncertainty situations, innovation in particular. What’s happened over the intervening 25 years is the world has come rushing my way. What’s now frightening people is that what they used to think of as fairly safe, secure, core businesses are going through the same kinds of uncertainty that we always used to associate with innovation.

FC: How did this book come about?

RM: I happened to be rereading Andy Grove’s Only the Paranoid Survive, thinking about how we used to think about inflection points. And then came across this fabulous article; the title was something like, “Have you changed the world and nobody noticed?” The article describes how inventions that just totally transformed everything, like the invention of human flight, took a long, long time before anybody really paid attention and noticed their significance. And that really got me thinking: Inflection points are really like that. And so the [phrase] that captures it to me [comes from] Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. One character says to another, “How did you go bankrupt? And the response was, “Well, gradually, and then suddenly.” Inflection points bubble along without anybody really paying much attention to them until some pivotal event occurs.

FC: I think the general-interest reader might see the title of this book and think that they’re going to learn how to predict the future; but this isn’t a “how to” manual. What do you hope readers get out of it?

RM: I hope the reader walks away better prepared to see around corners. I’m not a huge believer in prediction, because the world is just so unpredictable and things can always happen. You can do everything right and end up with a bad result, and you can do everything wrong and still succeed. It is very hard to say, “This will lead you to the promised land!” What I do hope the reader takes away from the book is a real appreciation for weak signals, for experimentation, and being prepared for, I call it, “being at the edges.”