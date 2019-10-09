Report: Apple’s AR headset will launch early next year

Apple’s augmented reality headset is expected to launch just months from now. That’s according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has an established track record of accurately predicting Apple launches. In the latest research note by Kou, obtained by MacRumors , he says Apple will launch its AR headset in the second quarter of 2020.

Apple’s financial quarters don’t match that of a calendar year. So Apple’s second quarter of the company’s 2020 financial year runs from January to March. This means that if Kou is right, we’ll see Apple launch its AR glasses in less than six month’s time.

Apple’s AR glasses have been rumored to be in development as far back as 2017, yet little is known about what they might look like or how they will work. However, a few details have leaked out about them over the years:

Apple’s AR glasses will be marketed as an iPhone accessory.

They will need to be paired with an iPhone to work.

The glasses will act as a display for the AR tech, while the iPhone does all the processing and heavy computational tasks.

The operating system that runs on the glasses is reportedly called “rOS,” which stands for “reality operating system.”

Interestingly, Kou’s latest report says Apple will partner with third-party brands for the headset.

There’s no word on what the device could cost or what iPhones it will be compatible with. However, if Kou is right about the timeline for Apple’s AR glasses, we’ll know all the details soon enough.